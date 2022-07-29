 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,550,000

Top of the world views of the Missoula valley envelop 230 Dean Stone in the Stone Mountain neighborhood. Modern meets contemporary in this immaculate five bedroom, four and a half bathroom home with charming finishes and smart technology. Every detail has been meticulously designed for an exceptional living experience, including the spacious floor plan, palatial amenities, and remarkable outdoor spaces. When initially approaching the home, take note of the larger lot with custom landscaping and unobstructed views. The back patio area provides an ideal space for entertaining and a gas outlet for the BBQ's. Stairs framed by Black Pearl Canadian rock lead down to a lower level to enjoy the outdoor gas fireplace and hot tub.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News