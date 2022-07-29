Top of the world views of the Missoula valley envelop 230 Dean Stone in the Stone Mountain neighborhood. Modern meets contemporary in this immaculate five bedroom, four and a half bathroom home with charming finishes and smart technology. Every detail has been meticulously designed for an exceptional living experience, including the spacious floor plan, palatial amenities, and remarkable outdoor spaces. When initially approaching the home, take note of the larger lot with custom landscaping and unobstructed views. The back patio area provides an ideal space for entertaining and a gas outlet for the BBQ's. Stairs framed by Black Pearl Canadian rock lead down to a lower level to enjoy the outdoor gas fireplace and hot tub.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Disgruntled campers are starting to trickle out of the camping site.
Brandy Burke, a park spokesperson, said on Thursday that "rangers are investigating the reports of the BASE jumper, and anyone with information can contact Glacier rangers at 406-888-7077."
Brian Blackmore, a 52-year-old California resident, lost his life around 9 a.m. on Sunday.
The bodies of Brian Kennedy, 67, of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard, 67, of Kalispell, were recovered on Monday.
"It's tough to get people to work a job for $11 or $12 an hour while they're paying $1,200 to $1,500 a month in rent. The economics of that aren't adding up."
The men from Columbia Falls and Kalispell had been overdue to return from their outing since Friday.
Officers got a report of an unattended death just before 9 a.m. on Thursday morning for a residence at the 2400 block of Agnes Avenue, according to Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold.
The Moose fire has top priority for aircraft support in the nation. It's now charted at 35,739 acres.
Three people on a multi-day backpacking trip were rescued northeast of Missoula on Wednesday after the group activated a personal SOS beacon.
Between 2019 and 2021, the Missoula Police Department took 172 reports of accidents between vehicles and pedestrians or cyclists.