5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,550,000

Top of the world views of the Missoula valley envelop 230 Dean Stone in the Stone Mountain neighborhood. Modern meets contemporary in this immaculate five bedroom, four and a half bathroom home with charming finishes and smart technology. Every detail has been meticulously designed for an exceptional living experience, including the spacious floor plan, palatial amenities, and remarkable outdoor spaces. When initially approaching the home, take note of the larger lot with custom landscaping and unobstructed views. The back patio area provides an ideal space for entertaining and a gas outlet for the BBQ's. Stairs framed by Black Pearl Canadian rock lead down to a lower level to enjoy the outdoor gas fireplace and hot tub.