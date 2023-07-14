This luxury custom home was completed in 2022, with every detail thoughtfully planned and perfectly executed. 1133 Pacific Drive is the ideal Montana dream home, with spectacular views of Missoula valley and the surrounding mountains-cape. Designed by the renowned GAVIN-hanks Architecture Studio and built by Rocky Mountain Builders, this 7,418 sq. ft. smart home boasts 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, set on a 1.87-acre parcel. The main level features an open-concept living room, dining area, and kitchen. The living room boasts a large floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and large windows framing the views and flooding the home with warm, natural light. The chef's kitchen is truly a show stopper, with quartz countertops, a large island with an eat-in bar, a 4 burner gas Wolf stove with griddle, a flush Sub Zero refrigerator, a Bosch dishwasher and a convenient scullery for additional storage and convenient entertaining. The primary suite on the main level is a true retreat, featuring a gas fireplace, a large bathroom complete with a custom tiled shower, dual vanities, heated floors, a soaker tub, and dual walk-in closets. Sonos speakers throughout the home with 3 separate zones ensure that you can enjoy your favorite music. The walk-out lower level, complete with 10-12 Ft. ceilings, features 3 bedrooms, 2 of which are ensuite with heated bathroom floors, plus an additional living area warmed by a stone gas fireplace, a large bonus room, and an expansive wet bar with leathered granite countertops and ample seating. The outdoor living space creates a peaceful retreat with spectacular views, a built-in pellet grill and refrigerator, a radiant heat system, sun screens, and gas-plumbed fire table. The oversized 4-car garage has 220V power for electric car charging and ample room for storage. Located just minutes away from downtown Missoula, this smart home is a true gem in a prime location.