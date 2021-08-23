Nestled at the foot of the South Hills is this bright and welcoming Ranch-style home. The expansive 2,352 sqft layout offers an abundance of space with five large bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living areas inside and out.You can relax in front of the cozy brick fireplace in the living room, dine with friends in the meals area or retreat to the bonus room for some quality downtime. A good-sized kitchen awaits and there is also a covered patio where you can host friends in style as you take in views over the huge backyard.There is an attached two-car garage, an underground sprinkler system and a fence for added privacy, while a couple of upgrades have been completed throughout the years to ensure a move-in-ready home. Your new residence is centrally located, placing you only
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lawyers are requesting class certification after 18 more women have come forward with similar allegations of gender discrimination and harassment.
It only takes a single positive Covid case for the Missoula City-County Health Department to declare an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
Rapidly filling capacity, health care worker burnout and open jobs are all issues Missoula hospitals are dealing with as a surge of COVID cases hits the community.
- Updated
The body of Tatum Morell, a 23-year-old woman who went missing while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains in early July, was recovered on Sunday.
Megan Beard was sentenced to 30 years — with all but five years suspended.
Around 75 community members rallied at city hall, demanding transparency from law enforcement.
"I never tried to sell anything that people really needed," said owner Max Gilliam. "I wanted to sell things that they emotionally want."
Galbreath, 21, died in the early morning hours of Aug. 12 following an incident with Missoula police that started as a car chase and escalated to gunfire near Stephens Avenue and Florence Street.
Missoula's two hospitals are sounding the alarm about a surge in Covid patients. They're at capacity and experiencing a staffing shortage.
A cold front knocking temperatures 20 degrees below normal pushed into western Montana on Tuesday, giving relief to firefighters across the no…