5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $429,900

  • Updated
Location, Location, Location!! This home has so much potential. Features 3 main floor bedrooms and 2 baths. Really nice kitchen, dining room with slider to the covered deck. Large living room with fireplace & all new vinyl windows. Downstairs is a family room and 2 more bedrooms and a bath. Lots of storage too! Beautifully maintained fenced yard with u/g sprinklers and nice shed. Located at the end of cul-de-sac within walking distance to shopping, school, and South Hills trail system. Listed by Kendra Richardson

