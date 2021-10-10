5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $429,900

Location, Location, Location!! This home has so much potential. Features 3 main floor bedrooms and 2 baths. Really nice kitchen, dining room with slider to the covered deck. Large living room with fireplace & all new vinyl windows. Downstairs is a family room and 2 more bedrooms and a bath. Lots of storage too! Beautifully maintained fenced yard with u/g sprinklers and nice shed. Located at the end of cul-de-sac within walking distance to shopping, school, and South Hills trail system. Listed by Kendra Richardson