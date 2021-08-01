5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $439,000

Sitting in this highly desirable area of Missoula is this roomy 5 bedroom, 2 bath home with a large fenced yard for your enjoyment. Conveniently located, you are 5 minutes from the mall, downtown, Costco or bike trails. Featuring a large master bedroom on the main floor along with 1 other bedroom and a bath, plus the kitchen, dining room and large living room, and laundry. The kitchen has ample storage and great counter space. The daylight basement has an additional 3 large bedrooms, bathroom and an additional family room. Interior has fresh paint and flooring throughout as well as new appliances. The double car garage is large and organized. The yard is completely fenced with large mature trees for shade. This is a fabulous neighborhood to live in. This one will go fast.