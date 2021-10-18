5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $450,000

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the El Mar Estates sits a 5 bedroom, 3 bath home waiting to be your sanctuary. As you enter the home you are greeted by the bright living room that is punctuated by a large picture window. The semi-open floor plan creates a seamless flow to the spacious kitchen and the double glass door leading to a large deck with expansive views. Take in the sunset and gaze out at the views of the Ranch Club Golf Course and Ch-paa-qn Peak. The updated main floor features a primary suite with a full bath and 2 additional bedrooms and an additional full bath. Head downstairs and you will find a large family room waiting to be your home theater, office, or kid's play space. A full kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bath complete the lower level providing the versatility you need.