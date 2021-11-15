5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $470,000

Great, centrally located investment property is very close to the Bitterroot trail bike path. The property is full fenced and consist of 3 units. The main house is a duplex with two separate, up/down units. Each unit is approximately 1,184 sf. The main floor has 2 beds/1 bath, nicely sized living room and kitchen with ample natural light and original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. The lower unit features 1bed/1 bath, living room and kitchen. A shared laundry is located downstairs just before the entry to the lower unit. The additional dwelling unit behind the main house is 592sf. The unit includes 2 bed/1 bath, living room and kitchen. From the alley, is a covered carport with two more parking spots. Call Chad Stenerson at 406.880.9955, or your real estate professional for more info.