Pride in Ownership!! Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Linda Vista with Fabulous Views! 3,894 Sq. Ft. Master Bedroom with large master bath and walk-in closet. Beautiful Entry room opens to a formal dining room. Large kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops, newer appliances, and island. Downstairs is handicap accessible and offers convenient one level living with separate entrance, Living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchenet and a 3-car garage.Professionally landscaped with underground sprinklers. The back yard is Amazing with a set of double decks, gazebo, walk through garden on pavers to a concrete arbor. Beautiful flowers, various well-manicured trees, fruit trees all chain link fenced on a corner lot. This home is a must see!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $479,500
