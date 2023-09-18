Great home, great location and even better value! Don't miss this opportunity a little sweat equity will get you with this one! Some fresh paint and new flooring in the main living area will make this home complete and ready for move in! With 3 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms, full bath AND a kitchen downstairs you have options with this home! Spread out between the floors or use the downstairs as an additional living space. Outdoors you will appreciate the shade trees and the perfect sledding hill right in your own backyard. You will love coming and going with the gorgeous views of the Missoula valley and the wildlife that moseys through the neighborhood! Priced perfect to allow for the improvements, bring your highest and best offer and lets get this one under contract today! Call Lauren Atkin; 406-880-5196 or your real estate professional. It is the responsibility of the buyers and their agents to verify all info regarding this property. Info is provided by outside sources and deemed reliable but it is not guaranteed by listing agent or listing office.