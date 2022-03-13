This 5bd/2 bath home with 2-car garage has several updates including newer carpet, fresh interior paint, new bathroom vanities, newer furnace and water heater and more! The main level features a galley kitchen with stainless appliances, living room with fireplace and sliding glass door to the deck, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs there are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, a large laundry room and an additional living area. The large fenced in back yard is mostly level and there are peekaboo views of the mountains to the West. Call Shannon Hilliard (406) 239-8350 or your real estate professional for more information.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $495,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I want folks to know I’m still very much at the helm, but if I am incapacitated and no longer able to meet the obligations of this job, I’ll step down.”
Missoula County saw the third-highest number of new taxpayers at 2,083, behind only Gallatin and Flathead counties.
Devin N. Farley and Cheye A. Andrade were arrested Sunday and face multiple drug-related felony charges.
Alfred “Toby” Bridges faces multiple warrants for his arrest due to his failure to appear in court for two additional charges of illegally shooting a black bear over bait.
Officers are investigating the accident, which happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Raser Drive and Cemetery Road.
Christopher R. Clark is charged with two counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and three counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies.
Lennix J. Veal, 18, is charged with one felony count of criminal endangerment along with three misdemeanors.
Brandon J. Blackwell, 23, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Parker A. Abbott, 18, is charged with one felony count of intimidation. He is held on $250,000 bail.
The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre Wild Horse Island in Flathead Lake.