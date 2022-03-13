 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $495,000

  • Updated
This 5bd/2 bath home with 2-car garage has several updates including newer carpet, fresh interior paint, new bathroom vanities, newer furnace and water heater and more! The main level features a galley kitchen with stainless appliances, living room with fireplace and sliding glass door to the deck, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs there are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, a large laundry room and an additional living area. The large fenced in back yard is mostly level and there are peekaboo views of the mountains to the West. Call Shannon Hilliard (406) 239-8350 or your real estate professional for more information.

