5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $495,000

Wonderful, well maintained home in a central location. Built in 2004, this move in ready home features 5 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths. The open concept main floor has nicely appointed kitchen with excellent cabinet space & a spacious dining area complete with a bay window overlooking the front yard. The living area opens to a patio that is attached to a beautifully landscaped backyard. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms all with spacious walk in closets. There are 2 full baths, one attached to the master bedroom. Each room is bright & welcoming. The finished basement is set up perfectly for a mother-in-law or college student. There is an oversized one car garage with a poured concrete pad next to the garage for extra parking. A charming Missoula home in an excellent location!

