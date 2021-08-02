 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $495,000

Welcome to 4780 Bear Den Trail! If you are dreaming of a secluded mountain setting to escape the hustle and bustle, then look no further! This charming and unique mountain home sitting on 20 acres offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a triple car garage. A private driveway leads you to this lovely home tucked away with a gorgeous mountain backdrop and offering mature landscaping and a sweet little pond. The main floor features a generously-sized living room with gas fireplace and French doors leading to a beautiful long, covered deck, a quaint den with gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves, a large formal dining room, master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and bathroom, office area, laundry/mudroom and half bath that leads to the 3-car garage.

