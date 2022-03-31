5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $515,000

This 5 bed, 2 bath home has the opportunity to be used as a spacious single family home, or a conforming duplex. Built in the 1940's, this home has charm sprinkled throughout, including an abundance of built-ins. Upon entering, you will notice that the main floor features a nice-sized living area, kitchen, two great sized bedrooms, as well as a full bath with laundry. Continuing upstairs, you will find two large bedrooms with lots of natural light and plenty of built in nooks and crannies. The basement of this home features another living space, full kitchen, bedroom, and three-quarter bathroom. This space also comes complete with a seperate area for laundry, and a great storage closet.