5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $515,000

Welcome to 6015 Brusett! Highly sought after Maloney Ranch Home 5 bed, 3 Bath, with bonus room, functional and spacious floor plan spread over 3860 sf, master bedroom with 5 piece en-suite bath is on the main level along with 2 bedrooms, another full bath and laundry room. Downstairs is a 1600 sf finished basement consisting of a bonus room, 2 large flex rooms, a storage room with built-in shelving, 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. This updated turn-key home features a gas fireplace, surround sound, 2 water heaters, 2 high efficiency furnaces, and A/C.

