5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000

Welcome to 8620 Mourning Dove Drive! This beautiful remodeled home with an open concept has beautiful Birdseye maple flooring in the majority of the upstairs. The kitchen has heated tile flooring , granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and 100 year old barn wood accents. There are two bedrooms and a bath upstairs. The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, counter tops,and lighting. The downstairs walkout basement has Luxury vinyl flooring 3 bedrooms bath and laundry. All the lighting has been updated with LED lighting and all outlets and switches have been replaced throughout. There is a new central A/C unit installed Summer of 2021.