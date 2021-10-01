 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $535,000

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $535,000

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $535,000

You'll want to see this like new 5-bedroom home on large, fenced lot with beautiful views! Walk into this open floor plan with dining right off kitchen, and sliding doors to a spacious deck that leads down to the beautiful backyard with a firepit. Master suite along with 2 bedrooms and another full bath completes the main level. Glide down the stairway to the lower level which provides you with a large family area great for entertaining, 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom, laundry area and storage space. There is a 2-car attached garage, underground sprinklers, and air conditioning for those hot nights. Call Chay Hughes 406 546 3717 or your Real Estate Professional to view this outstanding home.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News