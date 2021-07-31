5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $560,000

Wonderful University District Location! 810 Hastings Ave is currently set up as a nonconforming duplex, but could easily be converted back into a single family dwelling! The 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has a new roof as of late summer 2020 and is on the schedule to receive new windows shortly. Plenty of character remains in the 1930's build with hard wood floors, fire place, solid wood doors, built-ins, and coved ceilings. The main floor consists of a large living area, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Downstairs there are two additional bedrooms and one bathroom. The top floor is a separate apartment perfect for supplementing the house payment. Be close to the best Missoula has to offer! Listed by Danni Moore.