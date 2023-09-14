Amazing home in an incredible location. This 5 bed 3 bath home sits on a large corner lot on the south side of town. Just a three-minute drive to the Southgate Mall or seven-minute drive to the University of Montana. Not only does this home have a massive driveway and a large two-car garage but it also has a 12x32 concrete pad on the side of the home that is perfect for a boat or RV. On the main level you will find four bedrooms, including the master with a completely remodeled 3/4 bathroom, and an additional full bathroom. Downstairs you have the fifth bedroom with a large walk-in closet, a full bathroom, a wet bar, a bonus room, the laundry area and a home gym space! Keep your yard lush and green at no cost with a ditch fed irrigation system. Behind the home is a community trail that leads directly to Wapikiya Park. Has great investment potential, rental rate estimates are $2,795 - $3,200. Call Matt Cochran at 406-880-7914, or your real estate professional.