5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $579,000

This home is a must see!! Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Linda Vista with Fabulous views! 3,894 Sq. Ft. Master Bedroom with large master bath and walk-in closet. Beautiful Entry room opens to a formal dinning room. Large kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops and island. Downstairs is handicap accessible and offers convenient one level living with separate entrance, living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen and 3-car garage. Professionally landscaped with underground sprinklers. The back yard is Amazing! Double decks, gazebo, walk through garden on pavers to a concrete arbor. Beautiful flowers, various well-manicured trees, fruit trees, chain link fenced, corner lot location.

