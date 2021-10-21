This home is a must see!! Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Linda Vista with Fabulous views! 3,894 Sq. Ft. Master Bedroom with large master bath and walk-in closet. Beautiful Entry room opens to a formal dinning room. Large kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops and island. Downstairs is handicap accessible and offers convenient one level living with separate entrance, living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen and 3-car garage. Professionally landscaped with underground sprinklers. The back yard is Amazing! Double decks, gazebo, walk through garden on pavers to a concrete arbor. Beautiful flowers, various well-manicured trees, fruit trees, chain link fenced, corner lot location.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $579,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Missoula police responded to a hit and run on Saturday evening near WinCo Foods in Missoula that left one woman dead.
- Updated
Montana is on pace for 2021 to soon eclipse the number of COVID-19 deaths it suffered in 2020, a year vaccines weren't available.
"As the Hob Nob turns 20 and our lease is coming to an end, we have decided the time has come to hang up our aprons and retire from the restaurant business."
Bradley D. Nagel, 53, faces one felony deliberate homicide charge, which carries a possible life sentence. He is also charged with a third DUI offense, a misdemeanor.
A man accused of raping a woman at a downtown Missoula hotel over the weekend is being jailed on $50,000.
About 150 students rallied in front of Main Hall on Friday afternoon and called for the University of Montana to fire computer science professor Rob Smith —or for him to resign.
- Updated
“These officials have no medical training or experience, yet they were insisting our providers give treatments for COVID-19 that are not authorized, clinically approved, or within the guidelines established by the FDA and the CDC," a hospital spokesperson said.
Cody S. Johnson, 31, has been taken into custody and charged with attempted deliberate homicide.
Charges have been filed and bond set at $250,000 for a suspect arrested on suspicion of shooting at people over a road rage incident.
Missoula police responded to shots fired in a road rage incident on Saturday evening in the Northside neighborhood.