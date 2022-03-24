 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $595,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $595,000

This remodeled modern bohemian style home has plenty of bells and whistles while leaving room for a few more. With a recent addition this home received a major upgrade including herringbone pattern LVT flooring throughout main living areas, new windows, interior paint and most doors, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, new siding, updated roofing, new driveway, electrical updates, designer touches and more. The main living area includes a spacious family room with breakfast nook, dining area and french doors that lead to the back yard. Two bedrooms on one side with a primary bedroom, walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom on the other. Spacious entry with access to two car garage and partially finished daylight lower level with bedroom, sitting area, office, laundry and finished bathroom.

