Possible VA assumable financing at fantastic rates!!! Beautifully updated home on over a half-acre, plenty of room to spread out. Located in Missoula's desirable Linda Vista, the big yards and wide streets add to the tranquility of the neighborhood. The fully fenced yard is complete with underground sprinklers, shed, large sand area with fire pit, tree swings and a new (slightly unfinished still) tree house complete with a climbing wall! Overlooking it all is a covered deck and patio to enjoy your family time. Inside the home offers three bedrooms on the main floor and two bedrooms and a bonus room downstairs. Completely remodeled interior in the past year along with air conditioning, this home won't last long. Call Devin Khoury 406-541-4000 during business hours, text 406-207-8200 after hours, or your real estate professional for more information.