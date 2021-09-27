Come check out this South Hills home with a private, end of the cul-de-sac location boasting great views of the mountains and the Missoula valley. Open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings, lots of windows with natural light, and skylights. Large kitchen with center island. Appliances include double convection ovens that are both self-cleaning, gas range top, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Sliding glass doors off dining room to back deck. Mudroom entry off garage with washer/dryer hookups. Master suite plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath are on the main floor. Master suite has sliding glass doors to back deck and the master bathroom has recently been remodeled to include heated tile floors, tile shower with dual shower heads, double vanity, jacuzzi tub, and skylight. Full
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $620,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I’m just very worried about the members of my community being able to survive especially here in Missoula where the cost of living has gone up so dramatically recently," said one dancer.
- Updated
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
Two Missoula women dispute an assisted living facility's claim this summer that all residents who had COVID were asymptomatic. Their father had fairly severe symptoms and died within 10 days of contracting the virus in the facility, they said.
- Updated
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
On Friday morning, Missoula County released the name of the man found. He was identified as Patrick J. Wavering, a Missoula resident. The cause of death has not been released.
"The best response was to take all that money our Representative had raised for us and turn it into a brand new fund directly going to give support to Afghan arrivals."
- Updated
A Darby man with a long criminal history — including prison time for poaching — was sentenced to five years in prison recently for illegal outfitting and possessing parts of unlawfully killed animals.
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
- Updated
The resignation of health officer Nick Lawyer continues a trend of public health officials leaving their posts - he's the 17th health official in Montana to resign, be fired or retire since the beginning of the pandemic.