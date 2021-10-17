Welcome home to this wonderfully remodeled Orchard Homes cutie that sports all that embodies this historic area. In the past 2 years this home has seen a complete facelift and features a huge eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, with formal dining adjacent. The roof, interior doors, most of the windows, paint and trim-work, some siding and all of the flooring have been done bringing a brand new feel to country style just outside of the city limits. Check the oversized triple gar/shop and agricultural aspects (chickens excluded) that makes one feel as if they are in the country but minutes from the city. Did I mention the 3 fireplaces with one in the Master? Call Steph at 207-1542 for appointment. 3 hour notice if possible. Call Greg Hamilton at 406-544-5333 or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $624,900
