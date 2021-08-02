5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $635,000

Farviews Original Beauty! Classic mid-century modern capturing sweeping vistas perched on an oversized lot bordering Highlands Golf Course. Main level features include an open kitchen with views of the private swimming pool, massive living room with gas fireplace, vaulted beamed ceilings, and picture windows framing the views of Missoula valley, plus a primary ensuite bedroom. The lower walkout level features four additional bedrooms, a full bath and a bonus room along with utilities. This 1963 classic is prime for adding your personal touches to create a modern haven to enjoy interior flow, plus outdoor entertaining, wide valley and mountain views, local fawns, and gorgeous Montana sunsets. Call Emily Mackenroth at 406-544-9914, or your real estate professional.