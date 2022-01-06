If your going to live in Mt you might as well have amazing views. There are unobstructed southwestern views and looks right at Lolo Peak. The home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and over 3300 sq ft of living space with a large 3 car garage! The main level has a spacious kitchen, dining, living space (with vaulted ceilings), 2 guest bedrooms and a double vanity bathroom as well as the master suite with walk in closet. Off the living room is the large deck with room to spread out and enjoy the gorgeous sunsets and spectacular snow covered mountains. Down stairs are 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom along with a bonus room currently used as a home gym. There is a second living space in the basement with walk out slider to the back yard on over 1/3 of an acre.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $639,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite the fact county crews cleared downed trees and removed a gate, public access to the remote Hughes Creek road remains blocked after the landowner placed a large excavator on the roadway.
Jordan K. Graves, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on one count of sexual assault involving a minor and one count of sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies.
At some locations, such as Starrbuds on Broadway Street, lines formed prior to opening on Saturday morning.
The Montana Nurses Association is alleging the hospital failed to fully pay 257 of its nurses for multiple pay periods in December, with some missing up to $4,500 in wages.
The strong winds, low-teens temperature and steady snow Wednesday night prompted a High avalanche warning from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center on Thursday morning.
Officials encourage people to only drive if absolutely necessary, buckle up and be vigilant about changing weather.
MISSOULA — Josh Wright is proud of his image as a blue-collar pipe welder from small-town Montana.
Six new city councilors, three municipal judges and the mayor were all sworn in on Monday afternoon at city council chambers.
Rio Don Beierle, 25, pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery in October. Five years of his 10-year sentence were suspended.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Jan 5, 2022.