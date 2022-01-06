5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $639,000

If your going to live in Mt you might as well have amazing views. There are unobstructed southwestern views and looks right at Lolo Peak. The home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and over 3300 sq ft of living space with a large 3 car garage! The main level has a spacious kitchen, dining, living space (with vaulted ceilings), 2 guest bedrooms and a double vanity bathroom as well as the master suite with walk in closet. Off the living room is the large deck with room to spread out and enjoy the gorgeous sunsets and spectacular snow covered mountains. Down stairs are 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom along with a bonus room currently used as a home gym. There is a second living space in the basement with walk out slider to the back yard on over 1/3 of an acre.