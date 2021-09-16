5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $640,000

Come check out this South Hills home with a private, end of the cul-de-sac location boasting great views of the mountains and the Missoula valley. Open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings, lots of windows with natural light, and skylights. Large kitchen with center island. Appliances include double convection ovens that are both self-cleaning, gas range top, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Sliding glass doors off dining room to back deck. Mudroom entry off garage with washer/dryer hookups. Master suite plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath are on the main floor. Master suite has sliding glass doors to back deck and the master bathroom has recently been remodeled to include heated tile floors, tile shower with dual shower heads, double vanity, jacuzzi tub, and skylight. Full