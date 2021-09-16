Come check out this South Hills home with a private, end of the cul-de-sac location boasting great views of the mountains and the Missoula valley. Open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings, lots of windows with natural light, and skylights. Large kitchen with center island. Appliances include double convection ovens that are both self-cleaning, gas range top, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Sliding glass doors off dining room to back deck. Mudroom entry off garage with washer/dryer hookups. Master suite plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath are on the main floor. Master suite has sliding glass doors to back deck and the master bathroom has recently been remodeled to include heated tile floors, tile shower with dual shower heads, double vanity, jacuzzi tub, and skylight. Full
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $640,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
Here's why you could be looking at a major income cut once your career comes to an end.
The driver, a 35-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. She was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot.
- Updated
MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High School has been placed on probation by the Montana High School Association.
They also urge support from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and the Board of Regents to defend the policies in court if challenged.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Missoula County is reaching an all-time record set in November of 2020.
Incumbent Missoula mayor John Engen and challenger Jacob Elder advanced in the 2021 municipal primary after final election night totals were posted early Wednesday morning.
In a news release on Thursday morning, the city-county health department said there are 46 people currently hospitalized due to COVID. The previous record was 42.
Missoula County reported 114 new cases on Friday and has 852 active cases.
Missoula police detective Guy Baker confirmed DeFrance's July 28 indictment is in relation to Baker’s investigation into Charlo’s 2018 disappearance.