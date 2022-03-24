5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $649,000

Large 5 bed, 3 bath Linda Vista home with walkout lower level private patio -- Multi-level deck with sweeping views of the valley and downtown Missoula -- Large lot with fenced yard -- Gorgeous new hardwood floors in the upper level kitchen/dining/living area, granite counters in the kitchen, built in speakers on the upper level and large windows to showcase the views -- Attractive gas fireplace on each level -- Perfect access to the deck from the upper level for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining