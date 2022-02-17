5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $649,000

This cozy log cabin in the Target Range neighborhood of Missoula is now offered to a new owner. The 1945 handcrafted full-scribe log home sits on .82 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. The property features a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom guest suite with a private entrance in the fully finished basement. Walk into the main entry to gorgeous refinished hardwood floors and a bright and inviting living room. The circular floor plan leads you to the dining, eat-in kitchen (with new appliances), and office space. All three bedrooms are located upstairs, away from entertaining spaces. Plenty of storage is found in the immaculate 2 car detached garage and shed. Call Danni Moore at 406-396-2442 or your real estate professional for a full list of upgrades.