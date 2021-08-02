 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $649,900

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $649,900

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $649,900

Just like new 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Hellgate Elementry school district. Basement was recently finished with 2 bedrooms, full bath, storage and large family room.. Main level living with laundry room on the main. Enjoy the central air on these hot days of summer. Yard is fenced with underground sprinklers. Nice patio in backyard. Only one block away from the 3.5 acre park.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News