5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $649,900

Just like new 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Hellgate Elementry school district. Basement was recently finished with 2 bedrooms, full bath, storage and large family room.. Main level living with laundry room on the main. Enjoy the central air on these hot days of summer. Yard is fenced with underground sprinklers. Nice patio in backyard. Only one block away from the 3.5 acre park.