5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

Upper Rattlesnake Home on a corner lot in the Cornerstone neighborhood. Easy access to the Rattlesnake trailheads that lead to miles of hiking, biking, & xc-ski trails. Come see why so many people want to live in the Rattlesnake. This is a 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home that boasts updated flooring on the main, vaulted ceilings in living room, & updated kitchen. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet & updated bathroom with double vanity. There are two more bedrooms on the main & a full bathroom. The laundry/mudroom has direct access to the garage. Downstairs there is a family room with ample storage and a free standing gas fireplace. There are 2 more bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom with tile floors, backsplash, dual sinks, and jetted tub. Outside, the large corner lot has a water