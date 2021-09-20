Upper Rattlesnake Home on a corner lot in the Cornerstone neighborhood. Easy access to the Rattlesnake trailheads that lead to miles of hiking, biking, & xc-ski trails. Come see why so many people want to live in the Rattlesnake. This is a 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home that boasts updated flooring on the main, vaulted ceilings in living room, & updated kitchen. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet & updated bathroom with double vanity. There are two more bedrooms on the main & a full bathroom. The laundry/mudroom has direct access to the garage. Downstairs there is a family room with ample storage and a free standing gas fireplace. There are 2 more bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom with tile floors, backsplash, dual sinks, and jetted tub. Outside, the large corner lot has a water
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
In a news release on Thursday morning, the city-county health department said there are 46 people currently hospitalized due to COVID. The previous record was 42.
- Updated
MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High School has been placed on probation by the Montana High School Association.
The Montana National Guard is headed to Missoula to help with hospitals facing capacity and staffing issues.
Albertsons and Trempers Shopping Center are being sued for allegedly failing to supervise an employee who attacked a shopper with a knife in July.
Two Missoula women were sentenced in federal court on Thursday for being part of a large meth trafficking ring in Missoula.
Missoula police detective Guy Baker confirmed DeFrance's July 28 indictment is in relation to Baker’s investigation into Charlo’s 2018 disappearance.
A Kalispell Fuel Fitness manager who sustained fatal injuries during a shooting incident on Thursday has been identified as Matthew David Hurley, 27, of Kalispell.
The investigation is active and no other information is available at this time.
Incumbent Missoula mayor John Engen and challenger Jacob Elder advanced in the 2021 municipal primary after final election night totals were posted early Wednesday morning.