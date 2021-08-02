 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

Welcome to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the Linda Vista neighborhood overlooking the City of Missoula. Featuring hardwood floors, a cozy gas fireplace, spacious basement, and a large master bedroom, this home has plenty of room for all. Outside, you'll find a spacious entertaining area, lots of mature trees and beautiful landscaping. Plus, you're just a block from the park. The two-car garage with an extra half-bay offers plenty of extra space for storage. Call Blayne Larson at 406-207-5749, or your real estate professional.

