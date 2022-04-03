5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

913 Gladis is located on a private, dead-end street in the Orchard Homes area. The house is set up for two different living spaces. The main floor has 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Built in 1962, it is 2,576 Sq. Ft. and sits on a 13,977 Sq. Ft. Lot. The upstairs features a large living room with gas insert fireplace, kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms, one full bathroom, and half bathroom with laundry and access to the downstairs if someone wanted to convert it back to a single family house. One of the back bedrooms has French doors to a back deck. Downstairs, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom that has been updated but still needs some finish work, kitchen, dining area, living room with gas fireplace, and a laundry area. Outside, there is an