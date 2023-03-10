This charming home sits in Frenchtown School Dist & at the edge of a new housing development currently being constructed. This community has many upcoming attractions-a large community park, a variety of housing types, new shopping+amenities, new traffic lights off hwy 93 & more. This split-level home boasts of space with 5 beds, 3 baths, &two living rooms. Upstairs you'll find the kitchen, living room &dining room with a bright & open layout. Also located upstairs is a bedroom/office space, powder room, laundry room, the primary suit-with a door leading to the patio, & primary bathroom with double sinks and walk in shower. Downstairs includes a large living room, 3 beds, a large bathroom with double vanities, & a secondary laundry. Additional features include luxury vinyl flooring, stainless appliances, gas range, recessed lighting soft close cabinets, can lighting, ceiling fans, and a sliding glass door leading to the covered patio with beautiful views looking to Snowbowl ski resort.