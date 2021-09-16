5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $660,000

PM. PRICE REDUCED! Come check out the breathtaking views from this South Hills home! This beautiful custom home is located on a quiet downhill lot with a landscaped and huge, flat back yard. This large property has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms on a 13,500 sq ft lot. The home features an open floor plan, big living room, huge windows, sweet deck, bonus room, wet bar, A/C, underground sprinklers, walkout basement and a play set for the kids. You're going to love the tremendous views from the backyard while enjoying a fire in the fire pit. The home is close to the neighborhood open space and downtown Missoula is just a couple miles away. Call Clint Rogers at 406.544.3730, or your real estate professional.