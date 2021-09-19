5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $665,000

Welcome to your new home in Linda Vista in Missoula, MT! Situated atop the ridge with beautiful sunset views, you'll find this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with a fenced back yard and a 3 stall garage! On arrival you'll love the trail access across the street. Once inside you're greeted by high vaulted ceilings and a neutral pallet that is move in ready but also affords the opportunity to make it your own! On the main level are the living space, open dining area, and the kitchen with ample cabinet and counter top space. The primary bedroom suite is the highlight of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor. Downstairs you'll find the living/flex area, 2 more bedrooms, another full bath, and a huge laundry room! Listed by Rachael Orizotti Rixford and Mike Kaptur.