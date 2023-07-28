Pride of ownership is evident when you step into this completely finished meticulously maintained 5 year old home. Boasting 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this home is located in the 44 Ranch Estates neighborhood. Set in a prime location with a 5 Acre community park just across the street, this home offers the perfect blend of convenience and tranquility. Inside this 1 owner Edgell Built home you'll find an efficient use of space, allowing for seamless flow and comfortable living. The flow from the kitchen/dining area to the Pergola covered back patio creates a great option for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Surrounded by natural beauty and situated in the Hellgate School District this is the perfect place to call home. Contact Kevin Bailey; 406-544-5164 or your real estate professional. It is the responsibility of the buyers and their agents to verify all info regarding this property. Info provided by outside sources and deemed reliable but it is not guaranteed by listing agent or office.