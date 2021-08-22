5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $675,000

Tucked away in a quiet Cul d' sac this amazing ranch style Miller Creek beauty was built in 2000 but has recently been brought up to 2021 with many new windows, doors, appliances, furnace, hot water heater, flooring , sinks, paint, new deck and much more! It is still receiving updated finishing touches but will be available soon. It can however be viewed now! It has 5 bedrooms plus bonus room and 3 baths, and two fireplaces. Three blocks from Jeanette Rankin School. There is a lot of'' livin'' to do in this lovely approximately 3200 square feet beauty with a fabulous sprinkled yard and views galore. It was definitely redesigned for happy living ! A true ''blue chip'' property