Super nice Maloney Ranch home close to the new elementary school, bike/walking trail, and parks. Main floor offers formal entry, access to the lower level and an open living, dining and kitchen design with hardwood flooring. A plush carpeted living area with large windows and overhead ceiling fan. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinets and a center island with double sinks and a great work space. Access to the patio and privacy fenced back yard off the dining area. Master suite in a separate wing with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Main floor laundry/mud room with access to garage, folding counter, large pantry closet and sink. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on opposite end of the house. Finished lower level has two oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets, a big family room
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $679,000
