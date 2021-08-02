5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $685,000

Perfectly placed between Frenchtown and Missoula with 180 degree views of the Bitterroot Mountains and Missoula Valley. This 5bd/3.5 ba, one-owner home has many great features including a freshly painted exterior. You feel far from city life with only a 15 minute commute to the heart of downtown Missoula.Interior features include an open floor plan, a large great room, kitchen and dining area with built-in coffee bar, custom leather finish granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, tile and wood floors throughout, central vac, and stunning views from the kitchen, great room, and master bedroom. There is a large deck off the kitchen for entertaining as well.