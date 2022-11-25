 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $695,000

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $695,000

$10,000 BUYER CREDIT | 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom finished on the main level. Main level is 1,640 sqft & features white oak engineered flooring & also includes the kitchen, dining & living rooms in an open concept. Laundry room & mudroom combo provides the entry to this area from the oversized 2 car garage. The kitchen highlights include white shaker cabinets, a large island, granite countertops, farm sink & stainless GE appliance package. The kitchen also adjoints a covered rear patio with unobstructed mountain views. Unfinished basement allows plenty of room for growth, is framed & ready for 2 additional bedrooms/ office, a bath & a large family room. The lot, situated in the newest phase of Linda Vista, backs up to a natural park which adds plenty of seclusion to this home.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holland Lake Lodge permit questioned

Holland Lake Lodge permit questioned

The joint venture between POWDR and owner Christian Wohlfeil has proposed 32 new buildings and the removal of 10 structures around the historic lakeside lodge in the Swan Valley.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News