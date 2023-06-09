Welcome to the beautiful 44 Ranch neighborhood in Missoula! This meticulously maintained 5-bedroom, 3-full-bathroom home is now available for sale. With its open concept floor plan, this residence offers a spacious and inviting atmosphere that is perfect for both relaxation and entertainment. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by a bright and airy living space, where the living room seamlessly connects to the kitchen and dining area. The main floor boasts three well-appointed bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including a sizable primary suite located towards the rear of the home. The primary suite provides a private retreat with ample space. The basement level of this residence offers two additional bedrooms, providing flexibility for accommodating guests, creating a home office, or indulging in hobbies. The basement also features a comfortable living room, laundry room, and a versatile bonus room, perfect for a home gym or media center.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $695,000
