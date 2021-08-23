Remarkable 5 bed, 3 bath property in the Lewis and Clark District. On the main floor there are 3 bedrooms with functional/built in closet systems, 2 bathrooms, a well designed kitchen that opens to the dining room and additional family room. Off of the kitchen is a spacious laundry/mud room that leads to the attached double car garage. Downstairs you will find a large family room, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, and huge storage room. The beautifully landscaped (and surprisingly private) back yard is fenced, irrigated, and features an amazing back patio with new overhead lighting. Fruit trees including apricot, peach, plum, cherry as well as strawberry/raspberry/blueberry bushes adorn the backyard. Call Carroll Anne Sowerby at 406-544-9537, or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $695,000
