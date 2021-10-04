Welcome to 4545 Nicole Court, also known as ''Candy Cane Lane''. This immaculate split-entry home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a triple car garage with an added workout studio/shop space. Upon entering this stunning home, you will be greeted with gorgeous hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with brand new appliances! The large main floor living room opens to the kitchen and dining area, with access to the spacious patio. The main level living room has an extraordinary stone fireplace and the views are incredible. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. The master suite is also located on this floor and features a huge walk-in closet, full bath with double sinks, jacuzzi tub and a shower. Downstairs you will find a large family room, 2 bedrooms and an additional bathroom. The exterior of this home boasts a covered front porch with a swing, a partially covered back patio with privacy walls, lovely landscaping with mature trees, a fenced back yard, paved driveway and city sidewalks.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $697,500
