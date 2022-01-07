5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,000

Brand new build brought to you by Twite Brother's Construction featuring 5 beds, 3 full baths & 2,588sqft. Walk inside to vaulted ceilings in the open living room, dining room & kitchen. 2 beds & 1 full bath located on the right side of the main level. Head to the left side of the house to find the master bedroom, huge walk-in closet with built in laminate shelving. The master bath features a long double vanity, beautiful gold marble walk-in shower & a window. You'll find the laundry room & garage entry on this side as well. The open basement has 2 beds & another full bath, endless amounts of storage & sliding glass door leading to your backyard. Enjoy quartz countertops, soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a/c, deck, covered patio & fully landscaped w/ underground sprinklers.