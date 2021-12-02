5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,000

Meticulously cared for 5 bed/3 bath Grant Creek Hills home. Breathtaking views offer a perfect look at Snow Bowl to the north and spacious forested timber to the south, evidenced from every window. The main level has solid oak floors throughout, a beautifully remodeled & well designed kitchen which opens up to a dining area as well as a large family room featuring a gas fireplace and wall of custom built-in cabinets. Additional main floor spaces include a living room, formal dining room, bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, large mudroom (which could be converted back to a laundry room), and utility room. Upstairs you will find the owners bedroom with an ensuite bathroom inclusive of a jetted tub and walk in closet. There are also 3 more bedrooms, two with walk-in closets, and an additional full