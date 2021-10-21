 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,900

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,900

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,900

Located on a wonderful street quietly tucked away from busy Missoula yet just moments away from Reserve St., this large mature home sits on a lovely tree covered lot that's close to an acre in size bordering a seasonal ditch and lovely common area. A nearby connecting trail takes you to the Milwaukee Tr. which leads straight to the heart of Missoula for great biking/walking to downtown. The lot features a majestic circular driveway, UG sprinklers and is partially fenced. There's plenty of room to spread out and lots of parking. The oversized garage has openers and leads to a nice covered deck/porch perfect for an afternoon BBQ or relaxation. The kitchen has been re-done and there's an open feel and gas fireplace in the large living room. Storage galore and more it's a great property!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News