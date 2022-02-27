 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,900

  Updated
Welcome to 4720 Scott Allen Drive. This beauty is situated on a large lot with mature landscaping and borders Kelsey Park in Linda Vista. It holds 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms within 3,844 Sq. Ft. of living space. The main level has a highly functional floor plan with the living room, dining area and kitchen that lead to an outdoor patio and fenced backyard, making it easy for entertaining. The main level also includes a lovely master suite, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and the laundry room. The lower level is fully finished with a large family room, 2 additional bedrooms, a bathroom and tons of additional storage! You don't want to miss this one! Call Jamie Miller at 406-240-3835 or your real estate professional for more information.

