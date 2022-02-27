Welcome to 4720 Scott Allen Drive. This beauty is situated on a large lot with mature landscaping and borders Kelsey Park in Linda Vista. It holds 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms within 3,844 Sq. Ft. of living space. The main level has a highly functional floor plan with the living room, dining area and kitchen that lead to an outdoor patio and fenced backyard, making it easy for entertaining. The main level also includes a lovely master suite, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and the laundry room. The lower level is fully finished with a large family room, 2 additional bedrooms, a bathroom and tons of additional storage! You don't want to miss this one! Call Jamie Miller at 406-240-3835 or your real estate professional for more information.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nyibe J. Nguyen, 23, is charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
"While to a certain degree I'm holding my nose here, it's very much in the best interests of the city of Missoula and does not directly affect the pocketbooks of the folks I serve," said mayor John Engen.
Missoula's market is one of 20 nominated across the country competing for a spot in the top 10.
"We made a commitment to our tenants and the community to build a world-class facility without increasing taxes," said the airport's board chair, Adriane Beck.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Feb. 23, 2022
“We’re thrilled with what we’re seeing,” said a city official. “It’s an incredible increase and we think it’s going to make a tremendous difference in the community.”
In "An Accidental Life," premiering at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, a climber copes with the aftermath of a life-changing fall.
"It appears there may be at least as many overpayments as there are underpayments, a fact that is conveniently ignored in these ongoing and disappointing allegations," the hospital said in a statement.
Former Griz linebacker Brock Coyle has given back to UM with a generous donation for a facility upgrade.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.