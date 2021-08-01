 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,900

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,900

Perfectly located between South Hills and Linda Vista you will find 6785 Gharrett St. This amazing 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home sits on an amazing 1.71 Acre lot. CCR's allow for 2 horses per 1 acre. Walking up to the brand new front door on the new Trex decking you will find yourself surrounded by peace and quiet and the welcoming feeling that lets you know you are home. The main level is complete with a Large Kitchen, Formal Dining Room and Large Living/Family Room. Tucked off to one side of the Kitchen you will find a great built in desk area partnered with a bar seating area. Contact Shayna Bradley 406.239.5285 / Sabrina Murphy 406.531.1717 or your real estate professional for more information or to set up an appointment.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News