Perfectly located between South Hills and Linda Vista you will find 6785 Gharrett St. This amazing 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home sits on an amazing 1.71 Acre lot. CCR's allow for 2 horses per 1 acre. Walking up to the brand new front door on the new Trex decking you will find yourself surrounded by peace and quiet and the welcoming feeling that lets you know you are home. The main level is complete with a Large Kitchen, Formal Dining Room and Large Living/Family Room. Tucked off to one side of the Kitchen you will find a great built in desk area partnered with a bar seating area. Contact Shayna Bradley 406.239.5285 / Sabrina Murphy 406.531.1717 or your real estate professional for more information or to set up an appointment.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,900
