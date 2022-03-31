5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,999

This 44 Ranch home has it all. Built in 2017, this home offers plenty of space for a family, entertaining and hosting guests. Situated adjacent from the 5.7 acre park, the front porch provides excellent views of Snowbowl and the surrounding mountains. Catch that same view from your living room and master bedroom bay windows. The main level offers 1,020sf of open concept living space including the kitchen, living, dining, mud/laundry room and half bath. The kitchen provides custom bamboo cabinets and quartz countertops. Upstairs you'll find a massive master en suite along with 2 other bedrooms. The overly wide staircase makes moving furniture a breeze and gives this home a grand feeling upon entering. Call Tyler Hobbs at 406-544-9794 or your real estate professional.