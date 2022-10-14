New Construction, nearing completion. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom finished on the main level. Main level is 1,640 sqft & features white oak engineered flooring & also includes the kitchen, dining & living rooms in an open concept. Laundry room & mudroom combo provides the entry to this area from the oversized 2 car garage. The kitchen highlights include white shaker cabinets, a large island, granite countertops, farm sink & stainless GE appliance package. The kitchen also adjoints a covered rear patio with unobstructed mountain views. Unfinished basement allows plenty of room for growth, is framed & ready for 2 additional bedrooms/ office, a bath & a large family room. The lot, situated in the newest phase of Linda Vista, backs up to a natural park which adds plenty of seclusion to this home.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $708,000
